The Drift: Sudbury’s Dynamic Earth aims to tell a ‘modern mining’ story – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – February 27, 2023)

$10-million Go Deeper expansion project will be ‘transformational’ for Sudbury tourist attraction

A premier Sudbury tourist attraction is undergoing a major renewal this year, one that its CEO calls “transformational,” both for the city and for the mining and tourism industries.

Go Deeper is a $10-million, multi-year construction and development endeavour to modernize Dynamic Earth, the sister attraction to Science North. The plan involves new construction at the Big Nickel Road site, as well as additional programming and educational materials that will be accessed by users across Northern Ontario and Canada.

“It’s not just a new gallery here, or just a new drift,” said Ashley Larose, the organization’s CEO. “This is the biggest capital expansion that we’ve undertaken since we built Dynamic Earth in 2001. It’s just so exciting.”

Dynamic Earth began its life in the 1960s as Big Nickel Mine, a demonstration site used to show people what mining life was like underground. (Contrary to popular belief, it was never a working mine, Larose said.) The site came under the purview of Science North in 1984.

