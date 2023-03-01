How to improve the competitiveness of Ontario’s mining industry: Interview with Chris Hodgson – by Tamer Elbokl (Canadian Mining Journal – February 28, 2023)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Our annual review on the state of mining in Ontario must highlight the Ontario Mining Association (OMA). The voice of the mining industry in Ontario was established in 1920 to represent the mining industry of the province. It is one of the longest serving trade organizations in Canada.

OMA has a long history of working with governments and communities to build consensus on issues that matter to the mining industry and to the people of Ontario. Chris Hodgson (CH) is the president of OMA. He leads all OMA activities and represents the association publicly.

Chris is a member of OMA’s board of directors and its executive committee and provides broad policy guidance to the OMA chair. Recently, I had the opportunity to discuss the most recent mining topics and concerns in Ontario with the best person who can talk about mining in Ontario, Chris Hodgson.

CMJ: To start the conversation, can you please talk to us about your journey until becoming the president of OMA?

CH: You are going back to ancient history here! I have been the president of the Ontario Mining Association for over 18 years. I started on Oct. 15, 2004. I followed Patrick Reid, who had been in the position for 20 years prior to that. It has been a long time and a great experience. Before that, I was minister of northern development and mines for several years. I have been to many mine sites, and I knew all the issues, so when the OMA board approached me, I thought that would be a good thing to do for a short term, but the people were great to work with and it turned into 18 rewarding years.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/how-to-improve-the-competitiveness-of-ontarios-mining-industry-interview-with-chris-hodgson/