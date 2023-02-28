Magino Mine construction in the final stretch: Argonaut Gold’s Dubreuilville-area pit project scheduled for first gold pour in May – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontairo Business – February 28, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Argonaut Gold has started mining and stockpiling gold ore at its open-pit mining project outside Dubreuilville in anticipation of the first gold pour in mid-May.

The Toronto company is in the final stages of construction at its Magino Mine site. The targeted start of commercial mining operations is in the third quarter of this year. Argonaut released its 2022 fourth-quarter and year-end financials before markets opened on Feb.27.

In a conference call with analysts, president-CEO Richard Young called 2022 a year of progress but also a challenging one with “disappointing financial and operating results.” But that doesn’t diminish their excitement about the future and the progress made at Magino.

Argonaut has high hopes that Magino will become its flagship operation and will become one of the 10 largest and lowest-cost gold mines in Canada. With mines in Mexico and Nevada, Magino will be the mid-tier mining company’s first Canadian operation.

