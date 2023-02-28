Glencore Must Pay Almost $30 Million to Bribery Victim Crusader Health – by Chris Dolmetsch (Bloomberg News – February 27, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc was told to pay almost $30 million in restitution to the founders of a company that provided healthcare related services in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and was forced to shut down as a result of the commodities giant’s global bribery scheme.

US District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in New York on Monday ordered Glencore to pay $29.6 million to the company, Crusader Health, for bribing a public official in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in exchange for dismissing a lawsuit brought by Crusader against a Glencore subsidiary. Crusader had sought more than $50 million.

Crusader’s story is an example of the sprawling web of corruption that led Glencore to admit to decades of bribery and market manipulation in May, agreeing to pay about $1.5 billion to settle probes in the US, UK and Brazil that have overshadowed its business for years. The company is scheduled to be sentenced by Schofield Tuesday.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/glencore-must-pay-almost-30-million-to-bribery-victim-crusader-health-1.1888951