Former Sudbury nickel, copper mines yield new discoveries – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 28, 2023)

Magna Mining pushing the boundaries to find additional resources at Crean Hill and Shakespeare mines

Magna Mining, an aspiring metals producer in Sudbury, has tapped into a new mineral zone near the surface at the site of a former Inco mine.

The local company launched a drill program this winter to look into how much life is left in the once-producing Crean Hill mine on the southeast corner of the Sudbury basin.

They now have some visual evidence of that after reporting some wide zones of copper and nickel mineralization at an underexplored area on the property. What’s interesting is the discovery was made a kilometre east of where there’s already an established resource of about 31 million tonnes of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold.

In a Feb. 23 news release, Magna said only four drill holes have been completed so far in this exploration program but “core visuals” confirm a new zone of sulphide mineralization that could be a new resource or a new deposit that might be amenable to open-pit mining.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/former-sudbury-nickel-copper-mines-yield-new-discoveries-6614335