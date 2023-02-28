Base and battery metals Snapshot: Eight companies targeting critical minerals – by Staff (Northern Miner – February 2023)

The growing demand for clean energy technologies is driving exploration and development of critical mineral deposits around the world. Here’s a look at eight companies on the hunt for everything from cobalt and copper to graphite, lithium and nickel.

ACME Lithium

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME; US-OTC: ACLHF) is focused on battery metal projects and its flagship asset is the Clayton Valley lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nev., 145 km northwest of Las Vegas. ACME Lithium has the option to earn 100% of 122 claims of the 9.9-sq.-km project, which sits contiguous to the northwest of Albemarle’s (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak lithium mine, and borders Pure Energy Metals’ Clayton Valley lithium brine project, a joint-venture with Schlumberger Technology Corp.

CME kicked off its second-phase drill program at Clayton Valley on Jan. 31, following sample results in August from drill hole DH-1, which was drilled to a depth of 427 metres below surface. Lithium was detected from all the samples at concentrations ranging between 38 and 130 mg per litre.

The highest concentrations were from samples collected in the deep gravels at 412-427 metres below surface. The company noted at the time that the results “strongly indicate existence of a bicarbonate rich groundwater quality affinity which is typical in the Clayton Valley lithium brine aquifers.”

