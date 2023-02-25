GMS: Wyloo hopes to integrate Ontario-based Ring of Fire nickel supply chain – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – February 24, 2023)

Multinational Wyloo Metals has reiterated its commitment to establishing an Ontario-centric integrated critical minerals supply chain, CEO Luca Giacovazzi told The Northern Miner’s recent Global Mining Symposium.

The privately-held Australian company, part of billionaire Andrew Forrest’s business empire, has made an early commitment to see the nickel and concentrate produced out of its Eagle’s Nest project in Ontario’s emerging Ring of Fire (RoF) nickel-chromite mining camp processed and beneficiated in Canada.

Wyloo has billed Eagle’s Nest as Canada’s most significant high-grade nickel discovery since the Voisey’s Bay deposit was found in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We want to see the nickel we produce go into a battery metals plant somewhere in Ontario, that can ultimately end up hopefully in a Gigafactory somewhere in Ontario, and in a car that’s manufactured in the province,” he said during a pre-recorded interview.

