Having nickel in Timmins ‘extremely attractive’, says CEO – by Maija Hoggett (Timmins Today – February 23, 223)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

‘We think we’re in the early phase of unlocking an entire nickel district’

A mine developer says Timmins is in the early phase of unlocking a nickel district. Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby gave an update on its Crawford Project today at the Timmins Chamber’s State of Mining event.

Crawford is a proposed open-pit mine 40 kilometres north of the city. It’s slated to be a zero-emission operation. “This would be one of the largest nickel sulphide mines globally. Based on the scale of the resource that’s there it has the potential to be even larger.

If you look at total Canadian production last year was about 120,000 tonnes and we’re looking at producing more than 40,000 tonnes a year so it would be a meaningful increase in Canada’s nickel production going forward,” said Selby after the presentation.

Canada Nickel started in September 2019. Since then, Selby said the team has been working to rapidly advance the Crawford project. “We do really want to break ground in mid-2025 and we’re pulling all the stops out trying to make that happen,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminstoday.com/local-business/having-nickel-in-timmins-extremely-attractive-says-ceo-6600469