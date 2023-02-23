BHP brings forward Jansen Stage 2 studies – by Mariaan Webb (Mining Weekly – February 21, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Diversified miner BHP is speeding up work at its Jansen potash mine, in Canada, as the group sees an attractive entry opportunity for supply in lower-risk jurisdictions amid increased geopolitical uncertainty.

The company, which previously bought forward first production at Jansen Stage 1 from 2027 to the end of 2026, on Tuesday confirmed that the feasibility study for Stage 2 would be completed a year earlier than previously planned.

Feasibility studies for Stage 2 have started and will be completed during the 2024 financial year, BHP said in a statement.

The first phase of the project – currently under construction – will have a production capacity of 4.35-million tonnes a year. Phase 2 is expected to add a further four-million tonnes a year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/bhp-brings-forward-jansen-stage-2-studies-2023-02-21