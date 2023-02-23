Australian explorers rush to join Canada’s lithium boom – by Tim Treadgold (Small Caps – February 23, 2023)

The call of Canada is being heard clearly by Australian lithium hopefuls, with some of the best-known names from the Aussie mining boom heading north to ride a wave driven by the US Government’s trade protection policies.

Ken Brinsden, the key man in growing Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) from penny dreadful to $13 billion member of the ASX’s top 50, is the leading Australian lithium export as chairman of the Quebec-focussed Patriot Battery Metals.

Former managing director of WA-based nickel producer Mincor, David Southam, has made the trek north to lead one of the newest Aussie-in-Canada success stories, Cygnus Metals.

Another well-known personality in the Aussie lithium space is Chris Evans, who led Altura Mining until it was acquired by its neighbour, Brinsden’s Pilbara Minerals. Evans has popped up as managing director of Winsome Resources, which is enjoying exploration success at its Adina project also in Quebec.

