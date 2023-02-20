Teck Resources is exploring spin-out of steelmaking coal operations – by Andrew Willis (Globe and Mail – February 17, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Teck Resources Ltd. is exploring a spin-out of its steelmaking coal division, or other ways to exit its largest business, as part of a strategic shift to mining metals that will power a greener economy.

Vancouver-based Teck, the country’s largest coal producer, said on Thursday it is “evaluating alternatives for its steelmaking coal business, including the possible spin-out of an interest in that business to its shareholders.” The announcement came after Bloomberg reported the company could announce a transaction as early as next week.

Teck’s coal businesses, made up of mines in southeastern British Columbia, would be worth between $8-billion and $11-billion as a freestanding company, according to analysts. Almost all Teck’s steelmaking coal is exported to Asia.

Teck is also a major copper and zinc producer, and in recent years, it invested heavily in expanding production of metals essential to a low-carbon economy. Coal accounted for $8.7-billion of Teck’s sales and $5.5-billion of the company’s gross profit in the first nine months of 2022, or just over half the company’s revenues and 70 per cent of its profit.

