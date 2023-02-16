Once-Hot Battery Metals Set to Slide, Leading China Group Warns (Bloomberg News – February 13, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nickel prices are likely to drop in the second half as the global market may see a surplus on rising supply led by mines in Indonesia, according to Chen Xuesen, a spokesman for the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Cobalt and lithium carbonate prices may also come off, Chen said, according to a statement on the group’s Wechat account. No estimates were given.

The expected retracement poses a near-term challenge for miners but will be welcomed by automakers, which have struggled in recent years to secure adequate supplies to meet increased demand.

