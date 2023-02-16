Aurania Resources searches for Ecuador’s Lost City of gold. – by Robert Simpson (NXTIME.com – February 14, 2023)

https://www.nxtmine.com/

Many exploration geologists would call it quits after 40-years scouring for gold in 19 countries, finding, and then selling a gold discovery for C$1.2 billion, receiving the Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award and the Mining Man of the Year.

But quitting is not in books for Dr. Keith Barron who’s is at the helm of Aurania Resources Ltd. [TSXV: ARU; OTCQB: AUIAF; Frankfurt: 20Q] stalking what he believes could be the next world-class discovery in Ecuador.

“I retired for three months but got incredibly bored and started to look for Logroño de los Caballeros and Sevilla del Oro, the last two of six known conquistador settlements that produced gold in Ecuador during the 16th century,” says Barron.

If anyone knows a thing or two about finding Gold in Ecuador, unquestionably, it’s Barron. He’s credited with discovering the colossal Fruta del Norte gold deposit in southern Ecuador near the Peruvian border that was acquired in 2008 by Kinross Gold [TSX- KRG] for CAD$1.2 billion.

For the rest of this article: https://www.nxtmine.com/companies/tsxv-aru-aurania-resources-searches-for-ecuadors-lost-city-of-gold/