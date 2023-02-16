Agnico Eagle reports record gold production in 2022; net income increases to $670 million – by Vladimir Basov (Kitco News – February 16, 2023)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), one of the top global gold miners, today announced record annual gold production and operating cash flow resulting from solid operational performance across the recently integrated asset portfolio.

In a statement, the company said that payable gold production in 2022 was 3,135,007 ounces (2021: 2,086,405 ounces) at production costs per ounce of $843, total cash costs per ounce of $793 and AISC per ounce of $1,109.

“Including the full year of production from the legacy Kirkland Lake Gold mines, which were acquired on February 8, 2022, total payable gold production in 2022 was 3,280,731 ounces at production costs per ounce of $821, total cash costs per ounce of $780 and AISC per ounce of $1,090, in line with the mid-point of 2022 production guidance and slightly above the top end of the cost guidance announced in February 2022,” the company said.

In the full year 2022, the company reported net income of $670.2 million ($1.53 per share). This compares with the full year 2021, when net income was $561.9 million ($2.31 per share).

