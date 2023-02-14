Reko Diq: A way forward to shatter debt shackles (Associated Press of Pakistan – February 12, 2023)

https://www.app.com.pk/

Balochistan province, once known for insurgency and deteriorating law and order, is now ready to assist in boosting country’s economy as the government has successfully restructured and restarted the stalled multi-billion dollar RekoDiq project.

Reko Diq that means sand and gold mounds in Balochi language, has an estimated reserve of 5.9 billion tons of ore grading 0.41% copper and gold reserves. Located in Chaghi district, about 70 kilometres north-west of Naukundi, a town near Iran and Afghanistan, Reko Diq is thought to have the world’s fifth largest untapped gold and copper deposits.

“We can say goodbye to International Monitory Fund and other international loan financiers for good, once Balochistan’s mines and minerals are fully explored,” Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said.

Expressing desire for a prosper Balochistan, Bizenjo said that US$ eight billion Reko Diq project was the largest agreement ever signed in country’s history. “This project will not only end Balochistan’s sense of deprivation but also help to boost country’s economy, create jobs and bring positive changes to masses’ lifestyles.”

