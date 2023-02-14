Northwestern Ontario sees the green lithium rush – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 14, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Lithium exploration activity starts to surge in Nipigon, Red Lake

Northwestern Ontario is becoming a popular place find new sources of lithium as the electric vehicle revolution starts to accelerate. This region hosts a handful of established junior mining players ready to take the next step into mine production with some new players on the scene with more grassroots projects.

Hard-charging Green Technology Metals is running two simultaneous drilling programs at two properties . Since last fall, the Western Australian company has been releasing a steady flow of high-grade lithium results at its Seymour and Root Projects.

Seymour is situated at the top end of Lake Nipigon near the town of Armstrong. Root is east of Red Lake near the community of Slate Falls First Nation. The company has 40,800 hectares of ground and multiple lithium prospects spread out across the entire region.

At Seymour, Green Tech is babysitting an almost 10-million-tonne resource of lithium-enriched spodumene rock. Drilling continues to grow the size of the deposit. A preliminary economic assessment of what a mine could look like will come out this quarter.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/mining-the-northwest/northwestern-ontario-sees-the-green-lithium-rush-6526470