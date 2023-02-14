Anglo American investment a ‘game changer’ for Toronto-based junior miner: CEO – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – February 11, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Will bolster Canada Nickel’s plans to build a rare ‘zero-carbon’ nickel mine within two years

Canada Nickel Co. Inc. chief executive Mark Selby called Anglo American Plc’s decision to take a minority stake in his company a “game changer” that will bolster Canada Nickel’s plans to build a rare “zero-carbon” nickel mine within two years.

London-based Anglo American’s $24-million investment in Toronto-based Canada Nickel is the latest example of a major international player making a bet on Canada emerging as a node in the supply chain for electric vehicles, at least in North America and Europe, where governments are spending billions of dollars on subsidies aimed at weakening China’s hold on the market for batteries and the things needed to make them.

Living up to climate commitments is another facet of the geopolitical strategy. Canada Nickel’s project in Northern Ontario would be powered by clean electricity from Ontario Hydro and might even absorb carbon if the company’s bet on emerging technology works.

As per the agreement, Anglo American will own about 9.9 per cent of Canada Nickel at $1.95 per share. The British miner will also have an exclusive right to purchase about 10 per cent of the nickel from Canada Nickel’s Crawford project situated within the Timmins mining camp, about 542 km northwest of Ottawa.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/mining/anglo-american-investment-game-changer-canada-nickel-co