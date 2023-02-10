Yukon asks public to weigh in on Gold Rush-era mining laws – by Meribeth Deen (CBC News North – February 9, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Yukon’s Quartz Mining Act and Placer Mining Act date back to the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, and haven’t been updated much since. Peter Johnston, Grand Chief of the Yukon Council of First Nations, says these outdated laws have led to chaos.

“We do not need to get into a history lesson to understand the negative impacts that we’ve felt here in the territory over 125 years when it comes to not only open access, but also having limited legislation that’s guiding proponents in a proper, safe, and environmentally conscious way,” he said.

Johnston sat side-by-side with Yukon’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker, to announce the launch of the public consultation period for updating the territory’s mining legislation on Wednesday.

Streicker says that getting this done is critical to the future of the Yukon’s mining industry. “You can’t maintain social licence across the Yukon without modernizing,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-mining-regulations-1.6742618