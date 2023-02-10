Nisga’a and Tahltan First Nations partner on gold mining project with Seabridge Gold – by Alex Antrobus (Terrance Standard – February 9, 2023)

The Nisga’a and Tahltan First Nations have announced the Treaty Creek Limited Partnership, which aims to optimize their participation and economic benefits from the KSM mining project.

The KSM mining site, owned and operated by Seabridge Gold, is situated within the Golden Triangle — an area of northern B.C. that has historically been a resource-rich area. This particular mining operation seeks to extract gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum.

“Today we are bringing life to our long-standing relationship and historical memorandum of understanding by implementing those very provisions of the MOU (memorandum of understanding) that are intended to improve the quality of life of our Nisg̱a’a and Tahltan people,” said Nisg̱a’a Nation President Eva Clayton.

“Through our partnership, we are creating a circle of certainty in the Golden Triangle that will attract investors to work with us in our territories.” Seabridge Gold has been invested in this project since 2001, having acquired a 100 per cent stake, and has since spent more than $650 million on engineering, development, and environmental work.

