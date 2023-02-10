Cree mother wonders how mining development in northern Quebec will affect food supply – by Stephane Blais (CBC Montreal/Canadian Press – February 7, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/

Project would deprive the Cree of certain hunting grounds

Heather House studies full-time through McGill University’s distance education program, and when she is not immersed in books, she is raising her eight children with her husband in Chisasibi, the northernmost community in Quebec accessible by road.

Feeding a family of eight children, two parents, and two elders in such a remote community where grocery prices are among the highest in the country would be a major challenge if it were not for access to the land for hunting, fishing, trapping and berry picking.

“The majority of my family’s food comes from hunting, comes from the land,” House, 34, said in an interview at the Retro Daze Cafe in Chisasibi.

The cafe has the feel of a bar, filled with young adults playing pool and snacking on chicken wings, but there is no beer on tap as Chisasibi is a “dry” community where alcohol sales are banned. Seated in the cafe last October, House opened a computer to display a map of active mining claims in Quebec.

