Canadian manufacturers urge Freeland to align EV incentives with those in the U.S. – by Bill Curry (Globe and Mail – February 10, 2023)

Canada’s automakers are urging Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to use her upcoming federal budget to better align electric vehicle incentives with recently announced policies in the United States.

In a letter to Ms. Freeland obtained by The Globe and Mail, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association says the 2023 budget “is a watershed moment for Canada’s automotive industry and the hundreds of thousands of Canadians it employs.”

The industry group says the competitive landscape has changed dramatically since the approval of two major pieces of legislation in the U.S. – the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – which include hundreds of billions in new spending and tax credits focused on battling climate change and creating green economy jobs.

The letter says the two laws dedicate a combined US$41-billion to electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives and charging infrastructure and US$71-billion to advanced manufacturing, including EV and battery production.

