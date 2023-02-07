First Nations owed over $100B under 1850 Ontario treaty: Nobel-winning economist – by Tom Blackwell (National Post – February 7, 2023)

https://nationalpost.com/

He is a Nobel prize winner, former vice president of the World Bank and one of the globe’s most famous economists.

And this week Joseph Stiglitz is testifying in a Sudbury, Ontario courtroom, explaining why First Nations in the province’s centre-north may have been short-changed by more than $100 billion under a revenue-sharing treaty signed in 1850.

The star economist’s appearance is the latest highlight in an intriguing battle over a 19th-century agreement that the courts have already said was given short shrift by governments — to the detriment of Indigenous people.

The two “Robinson treaties” with Anishinaabe communities north of the Great Lakes were meant to pay an annuity to Indigenous people in a vast swath of Ontario, augmented as the government’s revenue from logging, mining and other resource development grew over the years.

