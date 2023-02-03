US mine production value rises 3.8% to $98 billion in 2022 — USGS – by Staff (Mining.com – February 2, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

US mines produced approximately $98.2 billion in nonfuel mineral commodities in 2022, an estimated $3.6 billion (~3.8%) increase over the 2021 revised total of $94.6 billion, the US Geological Survey announced Thursday.

This information comes from the 28th annual USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries report released January 31 by the USGS National Minerals Information Center.

The report is a comprehensive source for estimates of 2022 mineral data, and includes information on the domestic industry structure, government programs, tariffs, world production and five-year salient statistics for nonfuel mineral commodities that are important to the US economy and national security.

The report covers more than 90 nonfuel mineral commodities monitored by the USGS, including mineral commodities such as cement, iron ore and sand and gravel; precious metals such as gold and silver; as well as rare earth minerals such as lanthanum, neodymium and dysprosium.

