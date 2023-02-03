Ontario First Nation hires outside firm to investigate 28-year boil water advisory – by Olivia Stefanovich (CBC News Politics – February 3, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

Neskantaga has lived under a boil water advisory longer than any other First Nation

A northern Ontario First Nation that has lived under a boil-water advisory for nearly three decades has hired an outside consultant to find out once and for all what ails the community’s water system.

Neskantaga First Nation, roughly 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., is marking a grim milestone this month — 28 years under a boil water advisory, longer than any other First Nation.

The federal government says the community’s refurbished treatment plant is now producing clean water, but community members say they’re still getting sick from what comes from their taps.

Chief Wayne Moonias told CBC News the community has hired S. Burnett and Associates Limited, a consulting firm based in Orangeville, Ont., to assess the state of Neskantaga’s water treatment plant and distribution system starting next week.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/neskantaga-28-years-boil-water-advisory-investigation-1.6734669