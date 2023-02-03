Glencore’s 2022 cobalt production up, along with oil, nickel, ferrochrome – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly – February 1, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining and marketing company Glencore produced 40% more cobalt last year, along with 16% more oil, 5% more nickel and 1% more ferrochrome.

Although coal production of 110-million tonnes was 6.7-million tonnes higher, on a like-for-like basis, overall group coal production fell by 7%, primarily owing to wet weather challenges and an extended community blockade in Colombia, where Glencore now owns 100% of Cerrejón.

Following the restart of the Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the London- and Johannesburg-listed company last year produced 43 800 t of cobalt, 12 500 t more than in 2021.

Entitlement interest oil production of 6.1-million barrels of oil equivalent was 0.9-million barrels higher than 2021 on a full year’s production from the Alen gas project in Equatorial Guinea.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/glencores-2022-cobalt-production-up-along-with-oil-nickel-ferrochrome-2023-02-01