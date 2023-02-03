Copper’s Fight for Critical Mineral Status Gets Political Push – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – February 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Some of the biggest names in copper have found high-ranking political allies to support their efforts to get the wiring metal added to a list of minerals deemed critical to the US.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent from Arizona, sent a letter with other lawmakers on Thursday urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to “revisit and reconsider the designation of copper as a critical mineral.”

Signers included other senators whose home states are hubs of copper production and manufacturing, including Mark Kelly of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Indiana’s Mike Braun, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mitt Romney of Utah.

“This should be a no-brainer,” Sinema said in an interview. “We have major gaps in both our ability to mine and process these minerals to ensure our energy security for the future, and the administration knows how important copper is to our domestic and national security.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/copper-s-fight-for-critical-mineral-status-gets-political-push-1.1878555