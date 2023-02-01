NAL offtakes in the pipeline – Piedmont – by Esmarie Iannucci (MiningWeekly – February 1, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The joint venture (JV) partners of the North American Lithium (NAL) operation, in Quebec, are hoping to finalise offtake agreements over the project by the end of March this year.

Global lithium developer Piedmont Lithium president and CEO Keith Phillips told Mining Weekly Online that at 130 000 t/y, Piedmont would be the biggest buyer of NAL product, of which nearly half would be sold to third-party buyers.

Piedmont recently amended an offtake agreement with electric vehicle major Tesla to supply 125 000 t of spodumene concentrate from NAL over a three-year period, starting in the second half of 2023 and ending in 2025. The agreement includes an option to renew the offtake agreement for another three years.

Phillips said on Wednesday that Piedmont is in discussions with a number of other potential customers, while its JV partner Sayona Mining is also in discussions with offtake partners.

