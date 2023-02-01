Junior miner looks to revive Kenora-area cobalt mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 31, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Australian-listed High-Tech Metals zeros in on Werner Lake deposits

A pop-up junior mining company will take a fresh crack at putting a former Kenora-area cobalt mine back into production.

High-Tech Metals, an Australian-listed exploration company, recently closed its acquisition of the Werner Lake cobalt and copper project in a cash-and-share deal with multinational Global Energy Metals, according to a Jan. 23 news release.

Considered as an advanced exploration project, Werner Lake is a 1,700-hectare property, 80 kilometres north of Kenora, with a century’s worth of exploration and mining history.

It’s an almost turn-key project with mining infrastructure already built on the site, but never used, and a six-year-old mineral estimate on the books from a previous company. The Werner Lake Project was a joint venture between Global Energy Metals (70 per cent) and Marquee Resources (30 per cent).

