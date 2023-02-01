Are metals headed for a golden age? – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – January 30, 2023)

https://biv.com/

Resource investors predict gold prices could hit record high this year

Gold prices could break an all-time high in 2023 and the outlook for “every single metal on the periodic table” is incredibly bullish, which could be very good for the junior exploration sector.

Those were some of the prognostications Monday at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, which followed on the heels of last week’s Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference, attended by close to 6,000 people from around the world.

Many base metals, especially critical minerals and battery metals, are riding the energy transition wave, while gold could get a boost from economic upheaval and uncertainty and a general under-investment in new production.

“I don’t think there’s been a more interesting time than right now for mining, and mining metals, in my entire career,” said Ross Beaty, founder of both Equinox Gold (TSX,NYSE:EQX) and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS).

