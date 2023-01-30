State-of-the-art healthcare complex officially coming to Moosonee – by Sergio Arangio (CTV Northern Ontario – January 28, 2023)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

A project decades in the making is taking a major step forward in providing state-of-the-art healthcare to the James and Hudson Bay area.

First Nations chiefs, community members and government officials gathered for a ground breaking ceremony at Northern College’s Moosonee campus Thursday, to celebrate that development is now underway to replace the area’s outdated regional hospital with a modern healthcare complex.

“Certainly a historic moment, a moment that everyone’s been waiting for for 25-plus years,” said Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) CEO, Lynne Innes, in an interview the next day.

The Weeneebayko General Hospital in neighbouring Moose Factory was first built in 1950 as a tuberculosis hospital and has been serving far north communities for over 70 years.

Due to its limited resources, patients with medical emergencies often need to be air-lifted south to hospitals in Timmins and Kingston. And if the weather is poor, patients may need to wait days to access the care they need.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/state-of-the-art-healthcare-complex-officially-coming-to-moosonee-1.6250488