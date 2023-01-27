‘Trudeau-pian’ policy drives mining investment away, says Poilievre – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – January 23, 2023)

The opening day of the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference in Vancouver saw some political sparks fly as natural resources minister, Jonathan Wilkinson and Conservative Party firebrand Pierre Poilievre delivered remarks.

The opposition leader made the point that limelight-loving Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had squandered the past eight years to build an alternative supply chain able to service the emerging electric vehicle market and so-called energy revolution.

“Instead, miners today face permitting delays ranging from five to 25 years, according to official government information, higher taxes increased red tape and governmental obstacles that drive production down and pollution up,” Poilievre said. “That has been the effect of Trudeau-pian policy on mining and manufacturing.”

It means Canada imports batteries from countries like China, which burns coal in their production, which defeats the purpose of driving an electric car. He said the recent federal government announcements of new EV production capacity and battery precursor mineral processing plants opening were coming a little too late.

