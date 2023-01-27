Three new B.C. mines aim to pour first gold in 2024 – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – January 25, 2023)

https://biv.com/

Of eight new mines or expansions in the queue, one is on Nisga’a Nation treaty land

There are currently eight new mines or mine expansions in the queue in B.C. worth a total investment of $6.6 billion, according to Premier David Eby, who spoke Monday at the Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference.

Two of those new mines are aiming to be in production in a little over a year from now, and one is unique in that it will be the first mine to be built on Nisga’a Nation treaty land.

The most advanced project is the Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) Premier Gold mine, located in northwestern B.C. on Nisga’a Nation treaty land. The company recently raised $200 million to finance its construction, which is now underway. The company is aiming to pour first gold in early 2024.

Next in the queue is the Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V:ARTG) Blackwater Gold mine. The company has begun earthworks and expects a Mines Act permit this quarter.

For the rest of this article: https://biv.com/article/2023/01/three-new-bc-mines-aim-pour-first-gold-2024