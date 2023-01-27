Location of ferrochrome smelter still up in the air, says Ring of Fire Metals CEO (CBC Sudbury – January 27, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

‘One thing I can say for sure is we are committed to placing that facility in northern Ontario’

While Sault Ste. Marie was identified in 2019 as the preferred site for a ferrochrome facility, Ring of Fire Metals, which owns several of the mineral deposits about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, says its still considering its options.

We first heard the words ‘Ring of Fire,’ connected to mining back in 2010. Now, 13 years later, the project hasn’t made much progress and has instead been marked by delays. The company that owns several of the mineral deposits northeast of Thunder Bay is now called Ring of Fire Metals.

Stephen Flewelling, the mining company’s CEO, presented an update on long-discussed project to the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

When speaking to reporters after the presentation, Flewelling also noted that while Sault Ste. Marie was identified as the preferred location of the Ring of Fire smelter in 2019, that could change. The ferrochrome facility would process ore from the Ring of Fire.

