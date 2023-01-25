SPC and Vale consolidate Sudbury nickel/copper deposits – by Mariaan Webb (Mining Weekly – January 24, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Canadian junior SPC Nickel and diversified miner Vale’s Canada subsidiary have announced that they will consolidate their adjacent and contiguous West Graham and Crean Hill 3 nickel and copper deposits, in the Sudbury mining camp of Ontario.

The agreement grants SPC Nickel the right to acquire a 100% interest in the surface and mineral rights of the Crean Hill 3 property. In consideration, certain rights and royalties will be extended to Vale across the combined project.

“The signing of this agreement with Vale represents a transformative growth opportunity for SPC Nickel and its shareholders,” said SPC CEO Grant Mourre. “The consolidated West Graham and Crean Hill 3 deposits gives SPC Nickel, as operator, the ability to optimise synergies during the exploration, development and production stages of the project.”

With the addition of the Crean Hill 3 property, Mourre see a path for SPC Nickel to significantly grow the West Graham deposit into a high-quality nickel/copper asset in one of the top nickel mining camps in the world.

