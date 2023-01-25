Kuya Silver out to revive historic Cobalt mining camp – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 24, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Toronto company discovering new silver veins near old mine workings

The historic Cobalt silver mining camp could see a revival from Kuya Silver. The Toronto company has tapped into a “significant” silver vein within shouting distance of a group of former mines that date back to the silver rush days from the turn of the last century.

At a site on its Silver Kings Project, dubbed North Drummond, the company said it has drilled into a new mineralized zone left untouched and largely unexplored by the mining companies. It will be the focus of Kuya’s 2023 exploration program.

The company’s Kerr Project, which sits within the larger 16,000-hectare Silver Kings Project, is located just southeast of the town of Cobalt. The area has been mostly dormant of any exploration activity for the past 40 years.

Kuya management admits it hasn’t done much by way of exploration since arriving on the scene in late 2020 to partner with Electra Battery Materials (formerly First Cobalt) and probe around some historic silver and cobalt mines.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/kuya-silver-out-to-revive-historic-cobalt-mining-camp-6426709