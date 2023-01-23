The Green Industrial Revolution: How Critical Mineral Mining Will Help Drive Canada’s Economic Growth and Reach Our Climate Goals – by Zayn Kalyan (January 20, 2023)

Zayn Kalyan is CEO of Infinity Stone Ventures

The Canadian Government announced the approval of Galaxy Lithium Canada’s James Bay Lithium Project in Quebec, a milestone in the development of domestic North American lithium production. The James Bay project is expected to produce approximately 5,480 tonnes of ore per day and employ 160 people on average once it’s in operation.

The approval is a significant win for the critical mineral mining industry in Canada and North America, and while clearly affirming the commitment of Canada to its climate change goals, it more importantly signals the critical nature of the energy transition in the fiscal and economic policies of western governments.

In the current recessionary climate, driven by high inflation and rising interest rates, there are few industries that are seeing increased investment from both private and public sectors, let alone accretive development and growth. The energy transition supply chain presents one of the only sectors of growth as the global economy continues to experience increased volatility and contraction.

It has the potential to foster an industrial resurgence in the West, rebuilding the North American high-tech manufacturing apparatus, alongside ensuring we can meet our goal of climate change.

It is common for many to look at climate change and the energy transition as an impediment to economic growth. This perspective fails to realize the opportunity that exists for Canada to diversify its production of natural resources, and become a leader the production of battery metals, ultimately driving economic growth and development. The World Bank predicts that demand for critical minerals will soar 500% by 2050, particularly with the rising popularity of EVs, meaning we must begin moving towards fulfilling these demands now.

Th EV market is often cited as the primary driver of the need for lithium, alongside other critical minerals, however this overlooks the even larger market that exists with energy storage necessary for renewables, including solar and wind. The global transition away from fossil fuels at the scale necessary to meet stated climate goals, will demand an unprecedented amount of metals.

Global mining personality and financier Robert Friedland often states that humanity has mined about 700 million tonnes of copper to date. The problem is the need to mine that same amount in the next 22 years to keep up with the deepening green energy transition.

Canada, with its vast and diverse natural resources, is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting this global demand for critical minerals. The country is home to significant reserves of lithium, copper, cobalt, and nickel, as well as several other critical minerals, including rare earth elements.

The James Bay Project marks the first of many hard rock lithium mining projects to be developed, and the Canadian government has made clear that it intends to be aggressive in its support of future projects. Late last year the government announced in its critical minerals strategy that it planned to take steps to speed up the approval of new mines in Canada and eliminate the duplication often involved with getting provincial and federal approvals. The government has reaffirmed this commitment with the recent approval, and it is a great signal to the market that future projects will receive the same treatment.

Canada has the potential to play a key role in the green industrial revolution through the mining of critical minerals. By investing in the development of a sustainable mining industry, supporting the growth of clean energy technologies and investing in the supply chain, Canada can drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.

The energy transition will enable Canada to not only achieve its economic and climate goals, but also to establish itself as a mining powerhouse and leader in the green industrial revolution.

