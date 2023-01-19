Northern BC offers ESG mining benefits – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – January 19, 2023)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Working with First Nations is key to unlocking the Golden Triangle’s vast potential.

A world-class copper-gold district that is also enriched with nickel, cobalt, platinum group metals, and other critical minerals, the Golden Triangle region of Northern British Columbia is poised to be a major supplier of the mined commodities critical to a low-carbon future, cutting-edge technologies, and strong global economies.

“Responsible mineral exploration and development are critical to addressing our global challenges,” said Association for Mineral Exploration BC President and CEO Kendra Johnston. “The minerals and metals we discover ignite global supply chains, drive innovation and technology transformation, power new energy solutions, and help achieve a low-carbon future.”

The four largest and most advanced copper projects in Northern BC – Galore Creek, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek – host 4.5 billion pounds of copper in the measured and indicated categories.

Aside from the exploration upside at these world-class copper-gold-silver projects, dozens of mineral exploration and mining companies are advancing other Northern BC projects enriched with cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, PGMs, zinc, and other metals.

