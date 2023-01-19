Liberals’ ‘just transition’ a fist to the mouth of Canada – by Rex Murphy (National Post – January 19, 2023)

https://nationalpost.com

A better name for the massive dislocation of the national economy and Canadian workers would be the ‘Great Disruption’

“When you start to think about it, it’s pretty extraordinary that we — (a) select group of human beings … are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. … I mean, it’s so almost extraterrestrial to think about ‘saving the planet.’” — John Kerry at Davos.

What’s really, finally, at the heart of radical environmentalism?

An insatiable urge, an unslakeable lust to govern the lives, habits and choices of everyone — everyone — who does not think like them, who chooses not to see the world as they prefer them to see it, who questions their furious dogmas and resists their sprawling imperatives into every corner of every person’s real life.

It is far more about control of people, control in the smallest ways and control in the absolutely largest ways, than it is about — as they so pompously and vacuously put it — saving the planet.

It wants to order, and increasingly is ordering, individual people and entire governments to do only as they say. Nothing is too petty for them to stick their authoritarian noses into, nothing too huge and global.

