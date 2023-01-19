Billions in new auto investment ‘just the beginning’ — Fedeli – by Dave Waddell (Windsor Star – January 18, 2023)

https://windsorstar.com/

Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli is optimistic that landing the crown jewel of an electric battery factory in Windsor, as part of $16 billion in new automaker investments in the province over the past two years, represents just the beginning.

The transformation of the automotive sector is only in its infancy and Fedeli said Ontario is prioritizing building out the critical minerals mining and processing sector, landing a second battery plant and securing as much of the battery supply chain as possible.

“We’ve seen OEMs make investments and the battery plant and cathodes make an investment, but there a lot more suppliers in the pipeline we hope to convert to investments,” Fedeli said in an interview Monday with the Windsor Star.

“We have yet to see the full power of Ontario’s (critical minerals) resources unleashed on the automotive sector.” Fedeli revealed at the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association conference in Windsor this fall that Ontario was in play with six companies on battery plants.

For the rest of this article: https://windsorstar.com/news/billions-in-new-auto-investment-just-the-beginning-fedeli