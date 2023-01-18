Trudeau visits rare earth element processing plant in Saskatoon – by Kelly Geraldine Malone (Canadian Press/CTV News – January 16, 2023)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

SASKATOON – Justin Trudeau pressed Saskatchewan’s government on its record for clean energy projects after Premier Scott Moe expressed disappointment he was not made aware of the prime minister’s visit to a rare earth elements processing plant.

“There’s work to be done on encouraging the government of Saskatchewan to see the opportunities that companies, and indeed, workers, are seeing in ΓÇª cleaner jobs, in the opportunities for cleaner energy projects,” Trudeau said Monday after a tour through the Vital Metals facility in Saskatoon.

“These are things we are going to continue to work on.” Moe released a statement earlier in the day saying his Saskatchewan Party government was not aware of the prime minister’s visit to the facility. Moe said Saskatchewan is a global leader in critical minerals and rare earth elements.

“It’s disappointing because this is an area that the provincial and federal governments see eye to eye on,” Moe said. Moe has often criticized the Liberal government’s approach to environmental policies in the name of Saskatchewan’s resource sector.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/trudeau-visits-rare-earth-element-processing-plant-in-saskatoon-1.6232086