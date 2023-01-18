James Bay lithium mine wins federal approval amid Trudeau’s push to make Canada an EV player – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – January 17, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Quebec mine must adhere to 271 conditions, including measures to protect the environment

The federal government approved the construction of a lithium mine in northern Quebec, moving Brisbane, Australia-based Allkem Ltd.‘s project closer to the finish line, and moving Canada closer to being able to supply a highly sought metal that will be key to the energy transition.

Environment Minster Steven Guilbeault said Allkem’s Galaxy Lithium, which owns the project situated about 100 kilometres east of James Bay, and the Eastmain Cree community will need to adhere to 271 conditions, including measures to protect fish, birds, bats, wetlands, as well as lands and resources used by the Cree.

For example, Galaxy Lithium will need to ensure that traditional food sources for the communities living in the region remain safe by conducting regular tests.

Neither the Cree government nor Allkem were immediately available for comment. The James Bay mine must also pass an environmental assessment from the provincial government which is still ongoing.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/mining/james-bay-lithium-mine-federal-approval