Greta Thunberg detained at German coal mine protest (Al Jazeera – January 17, 2023)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is carried away by police during a rally near the German village of Luetzerath, slated for demolition.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been hauled away and detained during a protest near a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Thunberg has been in Germany for several days to support demonstrations against the demolition of Luetzerath, which has become a symbol of resistance against fossil fuels.

Images showed the activist, dressed in black, being picked up by police officers wearing helmets and then escorted to a waiting bus on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a group of activists were in custody after having “broken away from the demonstration”, and ran towards the edge of an open pit. Officials were working to identify the protesters in custody, and a decision would be made later about what further action to take.

