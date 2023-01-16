Thunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion (Reuters – January 14, 2023)

https://www.reuters.com/

LUTZERATH, Jan 14 (Reuters) – Around 6,000 protesters – including climate activist Greta Thunberg – marched through mud and rain to the German village of Luetzerath on Saturday, according to a police estimate, demonstrating against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine.

The clearing of the village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was agreed between RWE (RWEG.DE) and the government in a deal that allowed the energy giant to demolish Lutzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and saving five villages originally slated for destruction.

“This is a betrayal of present and fuure generations… Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” Thunberg said on a podium, after she marched with a cardboard sign saying in German “Luetzi stays”, using a shortened name of the village.

As the protesters neared the village, they were confronted by police in riot gear, and some used batons to push the protesters back.

