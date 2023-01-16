EU exploring further sanctions against Russian diamond industry – by Samuel Ord (Jeweller Magazine – January 16, 2023)

https://www.jewellermagazine.com/

There have been renewed calls from within the European Union to place further sanctions on Russia’s diamond mining industry in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats from Poland and Lithuania are reportedly demanding harsher EU sanctions be instated prior to the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv in February. Nine rounds of sanctions have been adopted by the EU against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine with the most recent of these coming into effect in December.

EU representative of Poland Andrzej Sadosz told Polish media sources that Russia’s diamond mining industry continues to be a central focus.

“The work has really accelerated. Poland in a group of like-minded countries is now suggesting further sanctions. Strengthening the existing restrictions is also an ongoing process,” Sadosz told Polska Agencja Prasowa.

