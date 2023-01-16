Construction activity ramps up at Dubreuilville gold mine (Northern Ontario Business – January 13, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Alamos Gold sets ambitious gold targets for its two Northern Ontario operations

Capital spending at the Island Gold Mine in the Dubreuilville-area is expected to be between $210 million and $235 million this year as the third wave of expansion starts to speed up.

The mine continues to be a major catalyst for Alamos Gold, which released its fourth quarter and year-end production results for 2022 this week. The Toronto-based gold miner also laid out its company-wide plans for 2023 and beyond in setting production gold targets – known as guidance – for the next three years.

Alamos achieved a fourth-quarter record of 134,000 ounces of gold from combined production at Island Gold, Young-Davidson outside Matachewan, and Mulatos in the Sonora State of Mexico; up nine per cent from the previous quarter.

The annual gold production targets for 2022 were met with 460,400 ounces produced at all three mines. This all was pleasing to John A. McCluskey, company president-CEO, who’s setting strong expectations for greater production and lower mining costs in the years ahead.

