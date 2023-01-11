North America’s Top Mining CEOs Anticipate Turbulent Year Ahead – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – January 10, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Top executives from North America’s biggest metals producers are bracing for a turbulent 2023 marked by recession, geopolitical risks and an uncertain investment climate that could change the face of mining.

The year “is going to be seen as the start of serious change — in the way mines operate and are held accountable,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview.

“The scenario that’s playing out across the globe is a very interesting dynamic, and honestly I don’t think anywhere is perfectly safe to invest right now.”

The industry has navigated through both challenges and opportunities in the past year, ranging from surging input costs and supply-chain snags to soaring demand for metals deemed crucial to economic growth and a global shift from fossil fuels. The heads of North American miners expect some such trends to continue through 2023, along with some new themes.

