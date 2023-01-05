Toronto silver company consolidates ground near Cobalt – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 4, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Kuya Silver finalizing acquisition deal with Electra Battery Materials of historic silver mine properties

A Toronto silver exploration company is sewing up ownership in a large property package of more than 16,000 hectares in the Temiskaming area that was once a historic mining camp.

Kuya Silver sees very high-grade silver potential, close to the surface, at the Silver Kings Project, located south of the town of Cobalt. In a Jan. 4 news release, Kuya announced that it has amended a previous cash-and-share agreement, signed in February 2021, with Electra Battery Materials.

This new deal will boost Kuya’s ownership in the Silver Kings Project from 75 per cent to 100 per cent, thus dissolving a joint venture arrangement between the two companies.Once the deal is finalized at the end of January, Kuya will control 16,600 hectares south of the town of Cobalt.

The whole area was a prolific silver mining camp starting at the turn of the last century that sparked an exploration rush across the region and put Northern Ontario on the map as a globally prominent mining jurisdiction.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/toronto-silver-company-consolidates-ground-near-cobalt-6326876