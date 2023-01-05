The Drift: Magna Mining on the fast track to put former Inco mine back into production – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 5, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury mine development company hits high-grade mineralization at Crean Hill mine property

Magna Mining is taking an aggressive pace in looking to put a former Inco nickel and copper mine back into production.

The Sudbury exploration and mine development company keeps reporting high-grade hits from a drilling program at the former Crean Hill Mine, acquired by Magna last fall.

The company has been streaming out assay results from a 2,000-metre program started before Christmas. Their drillers were targeting an area at Crean Hill called the 101 Footwall Zone, which was not mined by Inco.

A second batch of drill results released on Jan. 5 had one highlighted drill hole with a high-grade nickel intersection of 4.0 per cent, 0.7 per cent copper and 0.7 grams per tonne of platinum, palladium and gold over a 31 metre core length.

