Riding a 44% gain in its share price, Agnico’s first new CEO in 25 years is bullish on 2023 – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – January 4, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

‘I think 2023 really is going to be about optimizing the assets we have,’ says Ammar Al-Joundi

For the first time in almost 25 years, Toronto-based Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. — the largest gold miner inside Canada — will begin the year with a chief executive who isn’t named Sean Boyd.

Instead, Ammar Al-Joundi is the CEO while Boyd has moved into the role of executive chairman. Asked what lies ahead for Agnico and whether any big changes are planned, Al-Joundi relies on what could politely be characterized as boardroom jargon.

“I think 2023 really is going to be about optimizing the assets we have,” he said, “and focusing on a handful of value drivers that we think will make a lot of money for our shareholders.”

Al-Joundi, who spent nearly a decade at Agnico as chief financial officer and several years as president before taking the helm, was long considered the heir apparent to Boyd as the No. 2 in the C-suite.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/riding-a-44-gain-in-its-share-price-agnicos-first-new-ceo-in-25-years-is-bullish-on-2023