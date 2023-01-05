Global Exploration Snapshot: Eight companies to watch – by James Snell (Northern Miner – December 2, 2022)

Acme Lithium (CSE: ACME; US-OTC: ACLHF), a Vancouver-based exploration company targeting lithium deposits in the U.S. and Canada, is compiling geophysical and brine sample results, moving the company closer to expanded exploration and defined resources.

Acme has received a geophysics report outlining potential lithium-bearing clays at its Fish Lake Valley project in west-central Nevada. The company also received a letter of approval from the United States Bureau of Land Management for its upcoming phase two drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda Cty., NV.

In August, Acme announced brine sample results from a 425-metre hole drilled at Clayton Valley. Lithium was detected in all samples at concentrations between 38 and 130 mg per litre.

Results indicate the existence of bicarbonate-rich groundwater, which is typical in the Clayton Valley lithium brine aquifers. Acme, notes that assay results suggest lithium concentrations likely increase with depth and temperature.

